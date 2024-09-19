Parallel Sponsors Texas Tech Wesley Student Ministry

Austin-based real estate firm gives back to Texas Tech's student life ahead of housing development.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Parallel, an Austin-based real estate development firm, proudly sponsored The Wesley at Texas Tech for their annual Welcome Week events.



Wesley at Texas Tech Welcome Week Event

Students at an event in the park in Lubbock, TX.



In August, as students returned to campus in Lubbock, Wesley hosted a variety of activities attended by over 1,600 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The week's events included a Block Party, Raider Squid Games, worship in the park, pickleball and ping pong tournaments, and the Wild Wesley Street Dance.

Parallel is thrilled to contribute to the vibrant student life within Red Raider Nation and looks forward to delivering a new student housing community, opening for Fall 2027, to further serve the students at Texas Tech University. Parallel's development, adjacent to campus, is set to break ground later this year.

# # #

About Parallel

Parallel is an Austin-based real estate development firm specializing in delivering complex mid-rise and high-rise urban infill multifamily and student housing developments on time and on budget in some of the nation's most competitive markets. To learn more, visit https://www.parallel-co.com.

Contact Information

Katie-Claire Highsmith

Marketing and Operations Manager

khighsmith@parallel-co.com

(737) 279-7628

SOURCE: Parallel

View the original press release on newswire.com.