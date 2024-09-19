Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A3D6VP | ISIN: CA68218G1090 | Ticker-Symbol: Q0F
Tradegate
18.09.24
17:37 Uhr
0,100 Euro
-0,010
-9,09 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 01:02 Uhr
112 Leser
Omega Pacific Resources: Omega Pacific Issues Common Shares for Three Additional Claims in the Golden Horseshoe Area in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Omega Pacific Resources Inc. (CSE:OMGA) ("Omega" or the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated May 24, 2024, the Company has issued 71,500 common shares to Steven Scott for three mineral exploration claims located in the Golden Horseshoe Area in British Columbia covering 51.716 hectares pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated May 22, 2024 and amended on September 13, 2024. These common shares were issued on September 18, 2024 and are subject to the statutory four month and one date hold period, which expires on January 19, 2025.

The number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company is 34,082,796.

About Omega Pacific Resources Inc.

Omega Pacific is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of mineral projects containing base and precious metals. The Company is actively exploring its British Columbia located properties and continues to evaluate assets globally for further acquisitions.

For more information, please contact:
Omega Pacific Resources Inc.
Jason Leikam, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: +1 (778) 858-8085
Email: jason@omegapacific.ca

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Omega Pacific Resources



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
