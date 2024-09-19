Meta Platforms, the parent company of Instagram, is implementing significant changes to enhance online safety for teenagers. The introduction of specialized "teen accounts" with advanced control features aims to restrict messaging, content visibility, and increase parental oversight. These accounts will automatically activate for users under 18, requiring parental consent for users under 16 to modify settings. Additionally, Meta is rolling out time limit notifications and a sleep mode between 10 PM and 7 AM to curb problematic usage patterns.

Market Impact and Growth Potential

The implementation of these safety measures could positively influence Meta's market perception. Analysts have set an average price target of $574.29 for Meta's stock, indicating potential upside from its current price of around $536. The company's commitment to user safety, demonstrated by the swift rollout of these changes in key markets, may bolster investor confidence. Furthermore, Meta's expansion in the smart wearables market through its extended partnership with EssilorLuxottica for innovative eyewear technology could open new growth avenues, potentially enhancing the stock's appeal to investors in the technology sector.

