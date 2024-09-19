Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 03:06 Uhr
Markel appoints April Tam as Senior Underwriter, PFR & Cyber and Head of Financial Institutions, Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), is pleased to announce the appointment of April Tam as Senior Underwriter, Professional Financial Risk (PFR) & Cyber and Head of Financial Institutions in Asia. This strategic hire is integral to advancing Markel's profile and reinforcing its leadership position in the PFR sector.

April Tam, Senior Underwriter, Professional Financial Risk (PFR) and Head of Financial Institutions in Asia

In her new role, Tam will be instrumental in strengthening Markel's Financial Institutions proposition in Asia. Working in collaboration with the regional underwriting team across Asia, Tam will focus on driving continued profitable growth of the company's PFR book and ensuring its scalability and diversification. She will also be responsible for forging strong relationships with insurance brokers, clients and partners in the region.

Tam joins Markel from Allianz Commercial, where she was most recently employed as Financial Institutions Practice Leader, Asia. Prior to joining Allianz Commercial in 2018, Tam gained expertise at Zurich Insurance Group. With more than 12 years' experience in Financial Lines underwriting, Tam brings a wealth of expertise, broker relationships and a proven track record to Markel.

Based in Hong Kong, Tam will report to Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer, Asia Pacific.

Leung commented: "I'm excited to welcome April to our team in Hong Kong. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of Financial Lines underwriting will be of huge importance as we continue to expand and enhance our PFR offerings. I'm confident that April's expertise and strong networks will significantly help to contribute to our strategic objectives and strengthen our position in the Asia market."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiates us worldwide.

Markel logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508657/Markel_April_Tam.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/markel-appoints-april-tam-as-senior-underwriter-pfr--cyber-and-head-of-financial-institutions-asia-302251969.html

