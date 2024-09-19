Summary: Mags Landscaping has launched a brand-new website with a user-friendly interface, detailed service information, and real-time client engagement options.

Richmond, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Mags Landscaping is a leading provider of professional landscaping services that boost homes' front yard aesthetics and transform backyards into custom oases. The launch of its new interactive website aims to improve client engagement and showcase the comprehensive services the company has offered thousands of homes and businesses.

As a top-rated landscaping company in Henrico, VA, Mags Landscaping believes that a perfectly executed project brings immense benefits, such as increasing a property's curb appeal and allowing it to stand out from neighboring buildings. Landscaping protects a home/business from erosion, basement flooding, and other water damage.

Mags Landscaping has launched a brand-new website

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/223828_7dad4ccb441b6985_001full.jpg

The reasoning behind the website redesign centers on equipping clients to navigate why they should consider turning the yards into masterpieces, featuring information that seamlessly breaks down all one needs to know before making an informed decision.

Clients seeking landscape services can conceptualize the front and backyard dreams with a Mags Landscaping designer who creates the most suitable plan after discussing the project, taking measurements, and understanding home/business aesthetics. Individuals can also easily browse through the many options including sod installation, grading, drainage solutions, tree/shrub planting, mulching, pine straw, rocks, and edging to get project ideas.

The newly launched website equips property owners to find hardscapes for the outdoor living spaces. With insight from the experienced team, clients can find all for paver patios, walkways/driveways, retaining walls, outdoor kitchens/fireplaces, fire pits, and built-in grills/bars.

Clients seeking landscape services can conceptualize the front and backyard dreams with a Mags Landscaping designer

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/223828_7dad4ccb441b6985_002full.jpg

While having an attractive landscape is the dream, many property owners dread preserving the aesthetics throughout the year and seasons. Mags Landscaping recognizes this problem and is committed to easing clients' lives with maintenance services on the new website. Clients can click on what they need, from lawn mowing and spring cleanup and dethatching to leaf removal, aeration, and overseeding.

Beyond that, the new website enhances the client experience through seamless appointment booking, contact forms, and a current phone number for inquiries or quotes. Mags Landscaping on Instagram showcases the company's portfolio comprising well-manicured lawns, clean walkways, and tailored results.

Property owners who work with Mags Landscaping enjoy advanced technology and expertly trained crews knowledgeable about local soils and terrain. The company operates Monday through Sunday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

About Mags Landscaping:

Mags Landscaping is a locally owned and operated company that designs perfect outdoor spaces that stand the test of time. Founded by brothers Joey and Tommy Magnano in February 2021, the company brings decades of combined experience in landscape, hardscape, and maintenance services. The team utilizes efficient equipment and processes to complete projects promptly without cutting corners.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223828

SOURCE: GetFeatured