Wesley Chapel, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Landscape Marketing Pros is celebrating seven years in business, helping landscape companies scale to new heights. The agency has worked with various clients, including companies that provide landscape design, hardscaping, outdoor living, irrigation and snow removal to attract quality leads and grow the businesses.

To mark this milestone, the company created a new, modern logo. While the logo is simple, it is more recognizable as it highlights the type of services the company offers, and the colors and topography make it pop more.

Landscape Marketing Pros intends to continue helping clients concentrate on what they do best, working with homeowners to transform the outdoor spaces. The company understands that starting and running a business, especially a landscape company, is hard. So with the addition of marketing, countless landscape contractors have been able to scale the business to heights that were previously unimaginable.

Additionally, Landscape Marketing Pros only works with landscaping businesses. Working exclusively with outdoor service contractors has allowed the company to study the industry in detail, see what works and what does not, and, more importantly, understand consumer behavior.

This wealth of knowledge allows Landscape Marketing Pros to employ a combination of unique strategies for the landscaping industry. The goal is to help contractors create omnipresence in search engines and gain much-needed visibility in target market.

The marketing agency has also invested in cutting-edge technology to help clients stay ahead of the competition. One of these technologies is a proprietary AI-driven system. The system allows contractors to have more targeted marketing for better conversion. Furthermore, the AI system provides valuable insights into important marketing elements such as clients' behavior.

In addition to working with individual clients, the company uses different platforms to educate contractors on various issues. For example, the Landscape Marketing Pros' YouTube channel shares tips on how landscape contractors can get more landscaping clients, tried-and-tested ways to grow businesses, and SEO strategies to land big clients. Additionally, the YouTube channel is a resourceful learning platform for aspiring landscapers as it offers insights into the industry and trends and highlights available opportunities.

The company also uses its YouTube channel and social media platforms to share new discoveries in marketing and how people can leverage them to grow businesses. In one of the videos, for example, Matt Wacek, the Founder, shares reasons why Google Search is currently better than Facebook ads for landscaping and lawn care companies.

About Landscape Marketing Pros:

Landscape Marketing Pros is a team of professionals that assists landscaping, snow removal, outdoor living, and irrigation contractors in automating the process of attracting qualified leads. In addition, the company has developed a proprietary system designed to help businesses attract and engage potential clients with a high intent to purchase its services.

