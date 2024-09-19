Morestead Capital Limited: Morestead Capital Reopens Strategic Short-Term Equity Fund to New Investors

Morestead Capital Limited, a prominent global wealth management firm, today announced plans to raise the cap on its flagship Strategic Short-Term Equity Fund from $750 million to $1 billion USD.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Morestead Capital Limited, a prominent global wealth management firm, today announced plans to raise the cap on its flagship Strategic Short-Term Equity Fund from $750 million to $1 billion USD. This expansion will provide new investors with the opportunity to allocate capital to one of the firm's most successful funds, which has consistently delivered strong returns since its inception.

The Strategic Short-Term Equity Fund, which has been closed to new investors for the past two years, has earned a reputation for superior stock selections and consistent outperformance of traditional index funds. Launched in 2019, the fund has attracted significant attention for its dynamic approach, and its exceptional performance has led to overwhelming demand from institutional and retail investors alike.

Raising the Fund Cap to Meet Growing Demand

With the new cap, Morestead Capital will allow an additional $250 million to be invested in the fund. However, given the fund's track record of outperforming the broader market, demand is expected to be high, and the window for new investors may be limited.

"The decision to increase the cap is a direct response to the remarkable performance of the fund and the growing interest from investors seeking high-quality, short-term equity exposure," said Mr. David Balfour, Senior Portfolio Manager at Morestead Capital. "This move allows us to welcome more investors into the fund while maintaining the strategic flexibility that has driven its success."

An Active, Short-Term Strategy that Drives Results

The Strategic Short-Term Equity Fund is designed to generate strong returns by capitalizing on short-term movements in global equity markets. Through a rigorous focus on market news and fundamental analysis, the fund employs a tactical approach, entering and exiting positions within days to maximize gains from short-term volatility. This dynamic rebalancing strategy is executed daily, allowing the fund to fully leverage emerging opportunities in the market.

By employing this active management approach, the fund has consistently outperformed more passive strategies, making it a top choice for investors seeking enhanced returns in a volatile market environment.

About Morestead Capital

Morestead Capital, with offices in the UK, Canada, and Dubai, manages over $5 billion USD in assets, serving a global clientele of high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The firm has established itself as a leader in wealth management by offering innovative investment solutions across a diverse range of asset classes, including private equity, fixed income and general portfolio management.

Founded in 2011, Morestead Capital has built a strong reputation for delivering superior returns through its active, forward-thinking investment strategies. The firm's commitment to excellence and client success has made it a trusted partner for investors worldwide.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mrs. Melinda Talbot

Press and Media Manager

Morestead Capital Limited

Tel: +44(0)20 3432 0997

Email: media@moresteadcapital.com

Address: 1 Canada Square, London, E14 5AA, United Kingdom.

