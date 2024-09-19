Dfns offers a Wallets-as-a-Service (WaaS) platform that enables organizations to easily create, integrate, and manage digital assets at scale, delivering enhanced wallet security and efficiency for financial institutions and fintech companies.

Dfns, a leading provider of wallets-as-a-service (WaaS) solutions, today announced Dfns Wallet Infrastructure is available on Temenos Exchange, the partner ecosystem of integrated fintech solutions. This partnership makes Dfns the first European digital asset infrastructure provider to integrate with Temenos, joining a select group that includes Wyden, Fireblocks, and Taurus.

The Dfns Wallet Infrastructure delivers critical business benefits tailored to the needs of institutional finance and banks. By integrating with Temenos, our solution offers services such as key, authentication, identity and access, blockchain, wallet and transaction management. This partnership differentiates our offering by connecting our secure and compliant wallets with the rigorous standards and business logics of financial institutions. Our platform ensures bank-grade security, flexible key deployment options, and seamless integration with existing financial systems, making it an ideal choice for decision-makers in purchasing, procurement, and compliance teams.

Temenos Exchange brings innovation to market faster, and at scale. The ecosystem offers pre-integrated and approved fintech solutions that can be easily deployed on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking, enabling banks to accelerate the creation of new financial services, while reducing the costs of development.

Martin Bailey, Director of Innovation and Ecosystems, Temenos, said: "Temenos Exchange acts as an accelerator for fintechs and software developers, helping them develop, validate and monetize new banking solutions. The integration with Temenos and joining Temenos Exchange means Dfns can write once and be readily available to the thousands of banks globally that run on our platform."

"Dfns' availability on Temenos Exchange addresses the critical need for secure, scalable, and programmable wallet solutions within the banking sector," said Clarisse Hagege, CEO, Dfns. "Our presence on Temenos Exchange underscores our commitment to providing financial institutions with the development tools they need to enhance their security posture, streamline operations, and ensure compliance with digital assets. We are excited to leverage the power of the Temenos platform to support our clients in achieving their strategic objectives."

