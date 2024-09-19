CallTower Named 2024 North American UCaaS Leader by Frost & Sullivan

For a fifth year, The Frost Radar Report recognizes CallTower as an innovation and growth leader in the North American Unified Communications as a Service Space in 2024

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, and Zoom solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as the North American Communication as a Service Provider Leader 2024 by Frost & Sullivan. This prestigious award highlights CallTower's continued dedication to providing top-tier UCaaS solutions, supporting digital transformation, and driving innovation across industries.

In their report, Frost & Sullivan commended CallTower's ability to provide seamless communication services and exceptional customer experiences. By integrating platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, and Zoom, CallTower delivers comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in today's digital landscape.

This marks CallTower's fifth year on the Radar. Since CallTower's debut on the UCaaS Frost Radar in 2019, they have consistently maintained a position of strength in this rapidly evolving industry. While recognized as an industry leader, CallTower continuously innovates in collaboration with other industry leaders, such as Zoom, Microsoft, and Cisco, to drive forward the advancements in communication technologies which has helped to establish their position at the forefront of the market.

Elka Popova, Frost and Sullivan VP and Senior fellow added, "CallTower stands out among UCaaS competitors with its diverse cloud solutions portfolio, which addresses a broad spectrum of client needs, and its ability to deliver complete end-to-end, turnkey, multiplatform, and hybrid solutions for customers. The provider adds value in UCaaS deployments through multivendor solution integration and other services, including WAN acceleration via CT Cloud Boost, Enterprise Contact Center, CRM Integration, SMS/MMS Text, call compliance recording, and UC Analytics. These capabilities positively affect CallTower's ability to attract and retain customers and are likely to drive growth in the future."

William Rubio, Chief Revenue Officer at CallTower, expressed his enthusiasm for this recognition stating, "We are honored to receive this prestigious accolade from Frost & Sullivan. At CallTower, we have consistently focused on delivering innovative communication solutions that enable our customers to enhance their productivity and efficiency. We're incredibly proud to have maintained our position as a leader in the top right quadrant of this radar for the past five years. This award further validates the hard work and dedication of our entire team in meeting the growing demands of modern enterprises."

The award also recognizes CallTower's commitment to providing exceptional partner and customer support through scalable, reliable, and customizable communication solutions. With ongoing developments in artificial intelligence and collaboration technologies, CallTower continues to expand its offerings to meet the needs of businesses navigating the future of work.

About CallTower

Transforming how we connect across the globe! Dive into the future of global communication with CallTower, where the forefront of innovation meets the vast expanse of connectivity. CallTower is revolutionizing communications through cutting-edge technology. CallTower delivers seamless MS Teams, Zoom, and Webex voice solutions elevated by the integration of AI technology, comprehensive contact center solutions, and one-click failover, marking a significant milestone in the communication landscape.?

Since its establishment in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class cloud communications (unified communications, contact center, and collaboration) solutions provider, catering to the needs of expanding businesses globally. CallTower offers and supports cutting-edge solutions such as Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, MS Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® 365, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCP, Zoom Phone, Zoom (BYOB), and a range of contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.?

For more information about CallTower and its award-winning services, please contact?marketing@calltower.com.?

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan is a global research and consulting organization that recognizes companies for innovative growth strategies and leadership in the markets they serve. Their awards are based on comprehensive research and an independent assessment of best practices across multiple industries.

