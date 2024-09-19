Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A1JPZ6 | ISIN: JE00B5TT1872
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 08:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Centamin PLC Announces Notification of Major Holding

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

JE00B5TT1872

Issuer Name

CENTAMIN PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

BlackRock, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Sep-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

18-Sep-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.210000

0.930000

5.140000

59880299

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5%

Below 5%

Below 5%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

JE00B5TT1872

48945234

4.210000

Sub Total 8.A

48945234

4.210000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

5651026

0.480000

Sub Total 8.B1

5651026

0.480000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

CFD

Cash

5284039

0.450000

Sub Total 8.B2

5284039

0.450000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

Trident Merger, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1)

BlackRock Investment Management, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2)

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3)

BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4)

BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5)

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7)

BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8)

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman 1 LP

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Group Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Finance Europe Limited

BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9)

BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team

Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650

12. Date of Completion

18th September 2024

13. Place Of Completion

12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
