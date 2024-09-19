A group of researchers in Spain have calculated the potential self-sufficiency of rooftop solar in eight different districts of Madrid. In single-family homes it exceeds 70%, while in urban areas with high-rise buildings it is around 30%. From pv magazine Spain A group of researchers from the Polytechnic University of Madrid and the Centre for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (CIEMAT) have analyzed the potential self-sufficiency of photovoltaics on residential buildings in eight neighborhoods of Madrid. The neighborhoods were chosen to determine the impact urban and building characteristics ...

