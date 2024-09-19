Researchers at TU Delft modelled a variety of offshore floating PV structures to uncover the design parameters that affect durability and yield. . By using a multi-physics framework that integrated mechanical and optoelectric properties of offshore floating PV systems, researchers at TU Delft in the Netherlands investigated structural loads experienced by a variety of floating PV structures and the related electrical power losses. "Simulations like the ones we performed shine a light on which configurations will perform best before implementing them in a pilot system," corresponding author Alba ...

