WKN: A3C5NJ | ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ
Frankfurt
19.09.24
08:06 Uhr
1,140 Euro
+0,020
+1,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 08:06 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Castelnau Group Ltd - Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19

Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")

Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements

For the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024

LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)

The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.

Enquiries:

Castelnau Group

Richard Brown - CEO

info@castelnaugroup.com

Phoenix Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 208 600 0100

Gary Channon

Steve Tatters

Gina Bocek

Panmure Liberum Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 2222

Darren Vickers

Will King

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 (0) 20 7638 9571

Caroline Merrell

Toby Moore

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2024 PR Newswire
