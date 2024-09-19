Castelnau Group Ltd - Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
Castelnau Group Limited (the "Group" or "Company")
Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
For the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024
LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64
(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 1.2)
The Group has today, in accordance with DTR 6.3.5, released its Interim Report and Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the period from 1 January 2024 to 30 June 2024. The Report will shortly be available from the Group's website: https://www.castelnaugroup.com/investor-relations/reports-factsheets.
