TCL Electronics: Experience the Unseen: TCL's Televisions Elevate Your Home Entertainment

JOHANNESBURG / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / TCL's new 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV sets a new standard in large-screen television technology, catering to the most discerning viewers who seek unparalleled home theatre entertainment.

The 115"X955 MAX boasts an ultra-slim design, zero external bevels, and a sleek stand system, making it a standout in terms of both aesthetics and performance. Every aspect of this TV reflects exceptional craftsmanship and refined elegance.

Experiencing the 115"X955 MAX is akin to visiting the world's tallest structures, like the Burj Khalifa or the Eiffel Tower, or an Olympic stadium - its sheer scale and advanced technology are awe-inspiring. It's extraordinary to witness such a massive TV that not only exists but is also equipped with cutting-edge television technology. The new TCL television represents a significant advancement in technology with the introduction of TCL's latest QD-Mini LED technology. It features over 20,000 local dimming zones and utilizes TCL's innovative quantum crystal material to produce more than a billion colours. This results in exceptional light emission and colour accuracy with a peak brightness of 5,000 nits.

The TV's pixel-perfect picture quality and an impressive colour contrast ratio of 50 million to 1 are achieved through TCL's cutting-edge 6-core Mini-QLED technology, further enhanced by the Ai PQ Pro processor.

This combination ensures a spectacular colour gamut, outstanding clarity, and adaptive picture quality. With the addition of Halo control technology, which enhances brightness and colour vibrancy, and 16-bit ultra-precision backlight control, TCL has created not only the largest large-screen television but also one of the most advanced TVs available today.

The 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV is equipped with an impressive ONKYO 6.2.2 Hi-Fi System, featuring 12 surround-sound speakers and two powerful bass plate speakers integrated into the rear of the TV. This setup delivers a truly immersive surround sound experience that will astonish you.

Additional features include Google TV with built-in Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, video chat capabilities, Miracast for wireless display, a quick settings function, and the built-in Game Master.

As the world's leading brand in large-screen televisions and the second overall television brand globally, TCL's commitment to inspiring greatness is perfectly exemplified by the 115"X955 MAX Premium QD-Mini LED TV.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics is a leading consumer electronics brand and leader in the global television industry. TCL now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. The company specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/southafrica/en.

