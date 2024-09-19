A number of solar arrays were reportedly involved in a second wave of electronic-device explosions across Lebanon yesterday, resulting in numerous injuries and deaths. On Tuesday, an initial series of blasts triggered by pagers targeted members of the Hezbollah militant group, but also affected civilians. Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) has reported that solar panels and walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah militant group exploded on Wednesday, following a wave of pager explosions the day before. The agency reported explosions of rooftop solar systems in several parts of Beirut, but did ...

