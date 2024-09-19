Purchase of own shares of Rokiskio Suris AB

From September 23, 2024, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched. The closing date for execution of the procedure is September 27, 2024. The price per share is EUR 2.20. The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 228 117 The minimum number of shares to buy is 1. Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till 15:30 EEST on the last auction day. Order uncross - 2024-09-27 15:45 EEST Settlement date - 2024-10-01 Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system) Orderbook: RSU1LOS7. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com