Donnerstag, 19.09.2024

WKN: A0B6R1 | ISIN: LT0000100372 | Ticker-Symbol: YTV
Frankfurt
19.09.24
08:01 Uhr
3,220 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
GlobeNewswire
19.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
62 Leser
Purchase of own shares of Rokiskio Suris AB

From September 23, 2024, a purchase of own shares procedure for Rokiskio Suris
AB ORS (ISIN code LT0000100372) is launched. 
The closing date for execution of the procedure is September 27, 2024.
The price per share is EUR 2.20.
The maximum number of shares to buy is 3 228 117
The minimum number of shares to buy is 1.
Order entry - from 09:00 till 16:00 EEST each auction day, from 09:00 till
15:30 EEST on the last auction day. 

Order uncross - 2024-09-27 15:45 EEST

Settlement date - 2024-10-01
Market: VSE Tender Offer (Genium INET trading system)
Orderbook: RSU1LOS7.



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com
