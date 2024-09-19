Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C2JA | ISIN: CH1134239669 | Ticker-Symbol: 1M4
Tradegate
18.09.24
14:43 Uhr
10,700 Euro
-0,300
-2,73 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPORTRADAR GROUP AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,90011,10009:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.09.2024 09:10 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sportradar AG: Sportradar Drives Betting Innovation with Micro Markets Expansion

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar (NASDAQ: SRAD) is set to further transform the betting landscape with the launch of micro markets, the next generation of in-play betting products, across leading sports, opening fresh revenue streams for operators. In a strategic move, Sportradar, in collaboration with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI), is introducing micro markets for ATP tennis matches this October. This exclusive partnership marks yet another step in offering bettors more granular and engaging wagering options in tennis.* Sportradar currently offers micro markets across other popular sports including soccer and table tennis.

By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and deep tennis data from TDI, Sportradar will offer operators a cutting-edge solution that processes hundreds of thousands of data points per match. The result is eight distinct micro markets expected to generate approximately 1,500 new betting opportunities per match.

Unique to Sportradar, the ATP tennis micro markets include:

  • The next breakpoint
  • Will the next serve be an ace, rally, or double fault
  • Who will serve the next ace
  • All point outcomes (player 1 winner; Player 1 Error, Player 2 Winner; Player 2 Error)
  • Total shots in a point
  • Last stroke type (e.g. serve, return, forehand, backhand, or volley)

Karl Danzer, SVP Odds Services at Sportradar said: "The introduction of micro markets underscores Sportradar's commitment to leading the industry with advanced proprietary technology to provide clients with unmatched opportunities to engage fans and generate new revenue across hugely popular betting sports like tennis."

Sportradar is set to further expand micro markets with the addition of American football, baseball, basketball and ice hockey in the first half of 2025.

*Micro betting is a form of live wagering that enables operators to offer bets on specific, short-term outcomes within a game or event.

About Sportradar

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD), founded in 2001, is a leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, the company provides sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a best-in-class range of solutions to help grow their business. As the trusted partner of organizations like the ATP, NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and Bundesliga, Sportradar covers close to a million events annually across all major sports. With deep industry relationships and expertise, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience, it also safeguards sports through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved.

For more information about Sportradar, please visit www.sportradar.com

Sportradar Press Contact:
Sandra Lee
press@sportradar.com

Sportradar Investor Relations Contact:
Jim Bombassei
Investor.relations@sportradar.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.