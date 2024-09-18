NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the common stock of Tupperware Brands Corporation (the "Company") - ticker symbol TUP - from the NYSE. Trading in the Company's common stock will be suspended immediately.

NYSE Regulation reached its decision that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 802.01D after the Company's September 17, 2024 press release and September 18, 2024 Form 8-K disclosures that the Company and certain of its direct and indirect subsidiaries initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. In reaching its delisting determination, NYSE Regulation notes the uncertainty as to the ultimate effect of this process on the value of the Company's common stock.

The Company has a right to a review of this determination by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the common stock upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decision.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Investors:

investorrelations@Tupperware.com

Media:

media@Tupperware.com

NYSE Contact:

NYSE Communications

PublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com