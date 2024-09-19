Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
19.09.24
09:53 Uhr
8,818 Euro
+0,180
+2,08 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,8288,83210:06
8,8288,83010:05
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 09:30 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Group: Nomination Committee appointed for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The members of the Nomination Committee for AB Electrolux Annual General Meeting in 2025 have now been appointed.

In accordance with decision by the Annual General Meeting, AB Electrolux Nomination Committee shall consist of five members. The Nomination Committee shall include members selected by each of the four largest shareholders in terms of voting rights that wish to participate in the committee, together with the Chairman of the AB Electrolux Board.

The members of the Nomination Committee have now been appointed based on the ownership structure as of August 31, 2024. Christian Cederholm, Investor AB, is the Chairman of the committee. The other members are Marianne Nilsson, Swedbank Robur Funds, Anders Hansson, AMF Tjänstepension och Fonder, and Carina Silberg, Alecta. The committee will also include Torbjörn Lööf, Chairman of AB Electrolux.

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2025 regarding Chairman of the Annual General Meeting, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, Auditor, Auditor's fees and, to the extent deemed necessary, proposal regarding amendments of the current instruction for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on March 26, 2025, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to nominationcommittee@electrolux.com.

For more information:

Oscar Stjerngren, Investor Relations, +46 70 879 87 69
Paul Palmstedt, Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux-group/r/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2025,c4039347

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/4039347/3007562.pdf

240919 PR Nomination Committee appointed for AGM 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomination-committee-appointed-for-ab-electrolux-annual-general-meeting-2025-302252925.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.