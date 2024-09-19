Gautam Solar says it will invest INR 10 billion ($119. 6 million) in a 2 GW solar cell factory in India. From pv magazine India Gautam Solar has announced plans to set up a 2 GW solar cell manufacturing plant with an estimated investment of $119. 6 million. The manufacturer said it is aligning itself with the Indian government's guidelines on including solar cells in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). The new solar cell facility will enable Gautam Solar to meet domestic content requirements, which are crucial for government-backed subsidy projects requiring locally manufactured ...

