Toluna, a leading global research and insights provider, is delighted to announce the launch of HarmonAIze, the latest addition to their AI Everywhere strategy, aimed at transforming market research. HarmonAIze is Toluna's breakthrough synthetic data suite that enables faster, deeper analysis, particularly for hard-to-reach target groups. Leveraging synthetic data for both quantitative and qualitative research, HarmonAIze equips clients with flexibility and high-fidelity results that shorten time to insight.

HarmonAIze Boost, the first product in the new suite, empowers clients to conduct deep-dive analysis on small or niche subgroups where collecting enough real-world data would traditionally be time-consuming or impossible. By amplifying patterns in existing data, HarmonAIze Boost helps unlock valuable insights without the need for additional data collection.

In keeping with their industry-leading focus on quality, Toluna's rigorous validation processes demonstrate HarmonAIze Boost's ability to deliver data with high fidelity to real-world datasets. The synthetic data created enables multivariate statistical analyses like key drivers or cluster analysis, making it an indispensable tool for advanced research and analysis.

"We're excited to introduce the HarmonAIze suite, which allows our clients to overcome the issue of how to gather deeper insights for low-incidence and difficult-to-reach audiences much faster than traditional methods allow," said Frederic-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna. "HarmonAIze Boost is a fantastic way for our clients to explore synthetic data and experience the immediate benefits of this trailblazing technology. Upcoming launches in the HarmonAIze suite will push the boundaries even further, setting new standards for the speed and depth of insights."

Synthetic Data, Real Results

With HarmonAIze, Toluna is elevating the standard for future innovation in the insights industry. And with the company's commitment to transparency through its Explainable AI approach, clients will have clarity on how the synthetic data is generated and validated.

Offering the speed and depth needed to stay competitive in a complex research landscape, HarmonAIze provides clients with unparalleled flexibility and reliability for projects of any scale.

For more information about HarmonAIze and Toluna's AI Everywhere initiative, visit https://tolunacorporate.com/ai-is-everywhere/ on Toluna's website or contact Toluna for a personalized demonstration.

