ILC Dover LP: ILC Dover's SCape CO/CBRN 30 Escape Respirator Receives CE and UKCA Certification, Setting New Standard for Respiratory Protection

FREDERICA, Del., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand Business and a global leader in innovative safety solutions, announced that its SCape CO/CBRN 30 escape respirator has received CE and UKCA certification. This significant milestone underscores the product's compliance with stringent European safety, health, and environmental protection standards, including BS EN 403:2004, BS 8468 3.2:2020, EN 12941:1998+A2:2008, and EU 2016/425 along with its NIOSH approval as a CBRN Air Purifying Escape Respirator.

Designed to safeguard individuals in a variety of high-risk environments, the SCape CO/CBRN 30 offers unparalleled protection against a wide range of threats, including chemical warfare agents, toxic industrial chemicals, carbon monoxide, and biological hazards. It is the ideal choice for government installations, chemical production and storage facilities, mass transit hubs and vehicles, and dignitary protection.

Key features of the SCape CO/CBRN 30 include:

Automatic blower activation: Ensures effortless breathing and rapid deployment in emergency situations.

Ensures effortless breathing and rapid deployment in emergency situations. Panoramic field of view: Provides enhanced situational awareness for safer escapes.

Provides enhanced situational awareness for safer escapes. Extended protection: Offers 30 minutes of protection against a variety of hazards.

Offers 30 minutes of protection against a variety of hazards. Durable construction: Built with high-performance materials for long-lasting reliability.

"Earning the CE and UKCA certifications reflects our unwavering commitment to excellence and underscores our dedication to prioritizing customer safety," shared Mark Gruber, General Manager of PPE, Packaging, and Safety (PP&S) at ILC Dover. "The SCape CO/CBRN 30 is a breakthrough in personal protective equipment, featuring an automatic blower system and robust protection capabilities. It ensures that everyone, regardless of physical condition, has access to the highest standard of respiratory protection available."

About ILC Dover

ILC Dover, an Ingersoll Rand Business, is a world leader in innovative design and production for biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device, and aerospace markets. For over 25 years, we've led the industry in single-use powder and liquid handling, solving life sciences' most complex bioprocessing challenges. We uphold our mission to deliver custom containment solutions so you can uphold your mission to deliver life-saving therapies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506638/ILC_Dover_LP_protection.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ilc-dovers-scape-cocbrn-30-escape-respirator-receives-ce-and-ukca-certification-setting-new-standard-for-respiratory-protection-302251970.html