19.09.2024 10:06 Uhr
Bata Brands SA: "Make Your Way" Bata unveils brand evolution

Bata Celebrates 130 Years with a new Brand Campaign: "Make Your Way"

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bata, one of the world's leading footwear companies, proudly celebrates its 130th anniversary with a new brand campaign named: "Make Your Way." This milestone marks a celebration of Bata's rich heritage, and an exciting evolution aimed at positioning the brand as one of the top choices worldwide.

Make your Way - Key Visual

A New Era for Bata

The "Make Your Way" campaign reflects Bata's renewed focus on style, comfort, and affordability, aiming to attract a younger, trend-conscious audience while honouring its strong heritage.

"This campaign is about inspiring self-expression and confidence. At Bata, we make shoes to accompany consumers as they create their own path in life and build their road to the future," says Sandeep Kataria, Global CEO of Bata.

Strategic Vision

The new positioning, "Stylish, comfort-enhanced, affordable shoes for every side of you to make your way" aims to connect with today's fashion-conscious consumers, to expand Bata customers base and drive further growth. It will be communicated through Bata's key labels: "Bata", "Bata Comfit," and "Bata Red Label." This strategy positions Bata as the only major high-street footwear Retailer genuinely targeting 'Every Side of You' through authentic and heritage-rich in-house brands, covering every aspect of consumer life: dress, leisure and sport.

Global Campaign Rollout

Developed with the agency &Rosàs, the global campaign includes media investments, in-store storytelling, and a redesign of Bata's e-commerce and social media approach.

Special Initiatives

It will also feature do-good marketing efforts to inspire and support women across various disciplines. Starting in September in Europe, Bata will introduce a special 130th-anniversary edition of women's ballerinas, supporting women in ballet and dance, fostering participation from diverse backgrounds, and aiding women facing economic challenges. The Ballerinas are a fashionable reinterpretation of the original Batovka, an innovative shoe launched in 1897 by Bata, which embodied the company's vision about quality & affordability.

About Bata Group

Bata is one of the world's leading shoemakers, selling more than 150 million pairs of shoes annually. With comfortable fit, stylish designs, affordable prices, and responsible manufacturing, Bata customers can feel good in their shoes - from their head to their toes. Founded in 1894, the family-owned business operates in over 56 countries across five continents. Bata designs, manufactures, and retails its own footwear, constantly innovating to find the perfect fit.

About &Rosàs

Founded in 2003, &Rosàs is a leading advertising and communications agency based in Barcelona, known for its consistency, market awareness, and loyalty.

Press Contact

Sarah Stocchetti
Global Corporate Communications at Bata Group
E-Mail: sarah.stocchetti@bata.com
Mobile: +41 79 724 60 68

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2498654/Bata_Brands_SA.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2495021/Bata_Logo.jpg

Bata Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/make-your-way-bata-unveils-brand-evolution-302240672.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
