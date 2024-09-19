SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marygold Companies, Inc. ("TMC" or the "Company") (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm, today reported financial results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Revenue for the 2024 fiscal year amounted to $32.8 million, compared with $34.9 million for the 2023 fiscal year. The Company sustained a net loss of $4.1 million, equal to a net loss of $0.10 per share, for fiscal 2024, compared with net income of $1.2 million, equal to $0.03 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

For the fourth quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue was $8.3 million, compared with $8.9 million for the same period last year. Net loss for the most recent fourth quarter was $1.9 million, equal to $0.05 per share, compared with net income of $0.3 million, or $0.03 per share, for the prior year period. The primary contributor to losses incurred for the fourth quarter this year was an impairment taken by Original Sprout of approximately $1.4 million.

At the close of fiscal 2024, total stockholders' equity totaled $26.6 million, compared with $30.4 million at June 30, 2023, and total assets were $32.9 million, versus $35.3 million a year ago. Cash and cash equivalents at year-end were $5.5 million, compared with $8.2 million at the close of the prior fiscal year, with the decline principally reflecting ongoing expenses in connection with completing the development of the Company's mobile fintech app and use of cash for a deposit for a potential equity investment in a financial institution and the acquisition of a financial services company in the UK.

"As TMC implemented its plans for the future, operating results for the year were impacted by a number of factors, including continued investments in our Marygold & Co. subsidiary, lower assets under management (AUM) by 11% at TMC's largest operating unit, USCF Investments, and a $1.4 million non-cash, impairment charge in connection with the Original Sprout subsidiary," said David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer. "During the fiscal 2024 year, the Company invested $5.7 million in Marygold & Co. toward the development and launch of its mobile fintech app. Additionally, the Company invested $1.0 million in its Marygold & Co. (UK) subsidiary to assist it with the acquisition of Step By Step Financial Planners and remit final payment for the acquisition of Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited.

"Despite the average AUM at USCF Investments declining from $3.7 billion in fiscal 2023 to $3.3 billion in fiscal 2024, the company remains highly profitable and is expected to continue the launch of newly registered Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") during the coming year. Our foreign subsidiaries also recorded profits in line with expectations in New Zealand and in Canada, while our California subsidiary, Original Sprout, continued to post an operating loss due to new product development costs and the ongoing restructuring of its sales channels as a result of online consumer buying trends post-COVID. In the U.K., we were pleased during the year to have completed the acquisition of two investment advisory firms. Each is envisioned to provide an outstanding launch platform for our mobile fintech app in the coming fiscal year," Neibert added.

Nicholas Gerber, TMC's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We made good progress during the past year toward a refocus on financial services, but it came at a cost. All of our investments in the future are recorded as expenses, so we posted an operating loss for the year. We dug into cash reserves, and we redirected operating profits toward the Marygold project, meaning Marygold & Co., Marygold Advisory Services LLC, and Marygold & Co. (UK). I believe our innovative digital platform is like nothing on the market, enabling users to spend, invest and save. A total of more than $15 million has been invested in this project over the past five years, all from internally generated funds, and I believe it is finally at an inflection point for significantly broader U.S. rollout and introduction to the U.K. marketplace.

"Our objective remains to provide shareholder value by operating the Company for the long-term, which often means making some challenging short-term investment decisions, as was the case during fiscal 2024. I thank all of our shareholders for their patience and ongoing support, and express deep gratitude to our talented team throughout the globe for their hard work and dedication, which I am confident will pay off in time for all."

Business Units

The Company's USCF Investments subsidiary, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 16 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat's Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited https://www.printstocknz.com/, is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand. Its operations are consolidated with those of Gourmet Foods.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province under the brands Brigadier Security Systems in Saskatoon and Elite Security.

Original Sprout, acquired in 2017, located in San Clemente, Calif.-based, www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products distributed in the U.S. and many regions throughout the world.

Marygold & Co., formed in the U.S. during 2019 and operating from offices in Denver, CO, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, was established to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. The company continues further development of its mobile banking app, having completed the soft launch in the U.S. in 2023. https://marygoldandco.com/

Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, https://marygoldandco.uk/, formed in the U.K. during 2021, operates through two U.K.-based investment advisory subsidiaries: Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited ("Tiger"), acquired in 2022, http://www.tfam.co.uk/, and Step-by Step Financial Planners, acquired in 2024, https://sbsfp.co.uk/. Their core business is managing clients' financial wealth across a diverse product range, including cash, national savings, individual savings accounts, unit trusts, insurance company products such as investment bonds and other investment vehicles.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Step By Step Financial Planners, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may" "will," "could," "should" "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, a broader rollout of the mobile fintech app, including initial marketing in the U.K., and new product development at Original Sprout, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements, including the factors disclosed in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,461 $ 8,161 Accounts receivable, net (of which $1,455 and $1,674, respectively, due from related parties) 2,678 3,026 Inventories 2,191 2,254 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,338 992 Investments, at fair value 9,551 11,481 Other current assets 3,034 904 Total current assets 24,253 26,818 Restricted cash 62 425 Property and equipment, net 1,166 1,255 Operating lease right-of-use asset 974 821 Goodwill 2,481 2,307 Intangible assets, net 1,375 2,330 Deferred tax assets, net 1,969 771 Other assets 619 554 Total assets $ 32,899 $ 35,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,021 $ 2,771 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 602 457 Purchase consideration payable 277 605 Loans - property and equipment, current portion 333 359 Total current liabilities 5,233 4,192 Loans - property and equipment, net of current portion 70 88 Purchase consideration payable, net of current portion 237 - Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 385 381 Deferred tax liabilities, net 360 242 Total long-term liabilities 1,052 711 Total liabilities 6,285 4,903 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; Series B: 49 shares issued and outstanding at both June 30, 2024 and 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 40,096 and 39,383 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively 40 39 Additional paid-in capital 12,825 12,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (269 ) (145 ) Retained earnings 14,018 18,087 Total stockholders' equity 26,614 30,378 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 32,899 $ 35,281

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) Year Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Revenue Fund management - related party $ 18,965 $ 20,862 Food products 7,271 7,632 Beauty products 3,296 3,033 Security systems 2,655 2,833 Financial services 649 517 Revenue 32,836 34,877 Cost of revenue 8,720 8,751 Gross profit 24,116 26,126 Operating expense Salaries and compensation 11,150 10,042 General and administrative expense 8,942 7,076 Fund operations 5,154 4,387 Marketing and advertising 3,152 2,624 Impairment loss 1,389 - Depreciation and amortization 585 577 Total operating expenses 30,372 24,706 (Loss) income from operations (6,256 ) 1,420 Other income (expense): Interest and dividend income 756 275 Interest expense (16 ) (20 ) Other income (expense), net 68 (81 ) Total other income (expense), net 808 174 (Loss) income before income taxes (5,448 ) 1,594 Benefit (provision) of income taxes 1,379 (429 ) Net (loss) income $ (4,069 ) $ 1,165 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 40,396 40,371 Diluted 40,396 40,404 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.03

