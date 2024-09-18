Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JNM7 | ISIN: US8676524064 | Ticker-Symbol: S9P2
Lang & Schwarz
19.09.24
11:46 Uhr
0,016 Euro
-0,016
-100,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNPOWER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNPOWER CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,03011:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.09.2024 22:12 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Delisting of Securities of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.; OCA Acquisition Corp.; Assure Holdings Corp.; Selina Hospitality PLC; Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation; ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.; SunPower Corporation; Meta Materials ...

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock, units, and warrants of OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp.'s securities were suspended on January 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of OCA Acquisition Corp. OCA Acquisition Corp.'s securities were suspended on July 23, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Assure Holdings Corp. Assure Holdings Corp.'s securities were suspended on July 24, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Selina Hospitality PLC. Selina Hospitality PLC's securities were suspended on July 29, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock, units, and warrants of Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation. Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation's securities were suspended on July 31, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc.'s securities were suspended on August 9, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of SunPower Corporation. SunPower Corporation's securities were suspended on August 16, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Meta Materials Inc. Meta Materials Inc.'s securities were suspended on August 21, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Talis Biomedical Corporation. Talis Biomedical Corporation's securities were suspended on September 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrants of Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd. Holdco Nuvo Group D.G Ltd.'s securities were suspended on September 3, 2024, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq's rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.