Tandem solar-cell technology featuring silicon has been widely researched but materials such as perovskites, paired with established thin-film solar or with other perovskite cells, are pointing to a new development path. Silicon-free tandem solar cells are a topic of research for commercial, academic, and institutional labs in the United States. Researchers at the US Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have published a tandem technology roadmap in the journal Joule which included emerging all-organic, all-perovskite tandem combinations and cadmium telluride ...

