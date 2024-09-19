Anzeige
Viridien selected to support technology-driven mineral exploration program in Oman

Paris, France - September 19, 2024

Viridien has been awarded a comprehensive remote sensing program by Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the leading mining entity in the Sultanate of Oman, to identify, map and rank mineralization prospectivity potential across seven concessions, covering a total area of 16,000 km². Following a series of remote sensing programs conducted to support mineral exploration initiatives, Viridien is now pleased to aid the strategic development of Oman's mineral resources led by MDO.

Viridien's multi-disciplinary team of experts will use machine learning, high-performance computing, advanced processing algorithms and archives of multi- and hyperspectral satellite imagery to create their innovative Bare Earth Plus models. These will be integrated with structural, airborne geophysical, and gamma-ray spectrometry data, to support MDO in identifying the mineral potential in the Samail and Masirah Ophiolites.

MDO's CEO, Nasser Al Maqbali, stated: "We are pleased to partner with Viridien for this remote sensing program. This collaboration underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of AI tools and cutting-edge solutions and integrating them into our exploration and mining operations. We look forward to a fruitful partnership supporting our vision of expanding our mineral resources in the Sultanate."
Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, Viridien, said, "Following our fifty-year track record supporting mineral exploration projects, Viridien is pleased to assist MDO with our advanced remote sensing, AI and integrated Minerals & Mining solutions. Our aim is to support more efficient and accurate decision-making for mine operators throughout the mining lifecycle. We look forward to building a long-term partnership with MDO as they achieve their strategic vision of delivering a sustainable future for Oman."

Find out more about Viridien's leading geoscience expertise, data and services for mineral exploration here.

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations
Jean-Baptiste Roussille
Tel: + 33 6 14 51 09 88
E-Mail: jean-baptiste.roussille@viridiengroup.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
