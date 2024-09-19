Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 10:42 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sheaffer Coffee Edition Launched, Unveiling the Connection Between Writing and Coffee

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaffer has launched its new collection, called the Sheaffer Coffee Edition, its latest in highlighting the intrinsic bond that exists between two time-honoured passions. Founded in 1913 by Walter A. Sheaffer, the brand has been synonymous for innovation and quality craftsmanship in writing instruments. The addition of this latest collection is an attempt at toasting the eternal relationship between writing and coffee, a pairing long known to have inspired creativity for generations.

Sheaffer Coffee Edition Range

The Sheaffer Coffee Edition consists of two distinct sets of pens, each designed to embody the spirit of coffee culture. The first, the Sheaffer 100 Coffee Edition, features a robust color palette for those who prefer a strong cup of coffee. The second, the Sheaffer VFM Coffee Edition, offers a more subdued design for enthusiasts of lighter brews.

Every detail of the Coffee Edition pens has been meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of coffee. The high-quality brown nibs and the ombre body design are inspired by the swirling patterns found in a cup of coffee. Additionally, each pen prominently displays a signature motif, allowing for personal expression.

Accompanying the launch is a creative reimagining of the product packaging, which features the thematic message TheWriteKindOfCoffee. This new design enhances the unboxing experience, reinforcing the connection between writing and coffee for consumers.

"For years now, coffee has been inspiring people to write, and this in turn inspired us to come up with a Sheaffer Coffee Edition pen, to celebrate this immortal bond. Meticulously crafted, this collection honours the enduring appeal of analog while embracing innovation. The two variants, inspired by different coffee roasts, reflect our commitment to personal preferences. As we continue to push boundaries, Sheaffer's legacy of excellence remains our guiding principle." - Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director, Sheaffer.

The Sheaffer Coffee Edition aims to appeal not only to pen enthusiasts but also to coffee lovers, offering a unique opportunity to merge these two passions. As writers seek inspiration in their daily rituals, the Coffee Edition promises to provide a perfect blend of functionality and style.

For more details, please visit:
Website | Instagram

For further information, contact:
Mr. Tim Williams
info@sheaffer.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508474/Sheaffer_Coffee_Edition.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508473/Sheaffer_Logo.jpg

Sheaffer Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sheaffer-coffee-edition-launched-unveiling-the-connection-between-writing-and-coffee-302252972.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.