LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2024 - Forvis Mazars, a leading global tax, audit, and advisory network, has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and Central Asia.
About Forvis Mazars
Forvis Mazars is a leading global professional services network, offering audit, tax, and advisory services across 100+ countries.
About Best Places to Work
Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing top workplaces worldwide. For more information, visit bestplacestoworkfor.org.
