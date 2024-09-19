Anzeige
Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging to Launch RGB-IR High-Resolution Stereo Camera Eagle1 LI-VB1940-GM2C-137H, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin, at Vision Stuttgart 2024

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in intelligent vision solutions, will launch its next-generation stereo camera, Eagle1, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin platform for edge AI and robotics, at Vision Stuttgart 2024.

Leopard Imaging to Launch RGB-IR High-Resolution Stereo Camera Eagle1 LI-VB1940-GM2C-137H, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin, at Vision Stuttgart 2024

The Eagle1 state-of-the-art stereo camera is the latest addition to Leopard Imaging's portfolio of advanced camera solutions, marking a significant advancement in stereoscopic imaging technology. This streamlined camera is designed to meet the growing demand for high performance, high resolution and highly reliable short- to long-range day/night imaging for the computer vision mass market.

The Eagle 1 is an RGB-IR active stereo camera, meticulously designed to provide robust performance in both day and night conditions. It is powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin, which delivers high processing power and advanced AI capabilities ideal for a variety of applications including robotics and industrial automation.

At the core of the Eagle1 camera are two 5.1-megapixel BSI global shutter RGB-IR image sensors with 60 fps at full resolution. One of the standout features of the Eagle1 camera is its ability to output RAW RGB and R data simultaneously. This capability is crucial for applications that require the capture of detailed and uncompressed image data in all lighting conditions, allowing for more sophisticated image processing and analysis. The camera's design includes a Maxim GMSL2 serializer, which facilitates high-speed data transmission over long distances, ensuring the integrity of the data even in demanding environments.

Additionally, the Eagle1 camera is equipped with an IR illuminator and IR dot projector. These components enhance the camera's ability to capture clear images in low-light or no-light conditions, making it an invaluable tool for night-time operations or environments with poor lighting with high depth accuracy. The IR illuminator provides a consistent light source, while the dot projector improves depth perception, crucial for precision depth imaging.

Founded in 2008, Leopard Imaging has supported thousands of well-known companies in advanced imaging solutions with its experienced engineering teams, high-quality manufacturing capabilities in the U.S. and offshore, and quality management certifications such as IATF16949 for automotive industry, and AS9100D for aerospace industry.

Leopard Imaging is showcasing a demo at Vision 2024, Hall 10, Booth 10B72 at Messe Stuttgart, Germany, Oct 8-10, 2024. The company is also partnering with Silicon Lion to showcase imaging solutions at Hall 8, Stand B31. To schedule a meeting, please contact marketing@leopardimaging.com.

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader providing embedded cameras and AI-based imaging solutions-focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in automotive vehicles, aerospace vehicles, drones, IoT, and robotics. An Elite member of the NVIDIA Partner Network and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging works closely with the most established sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers with its original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and original design manufacturer (ODM) services.

Press Contact
Cathy Zhao
marketing@leopardimaging.com
+1 408-263-0988


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509285/Leopard_Imaging_Inc_High_Resolution_Stereo_Camera_Eagle1_LI_VB1940_GM2C_137H.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-to-launch-rgb-ir-high-resolution-stereo-camera-eagle1-li-vb1940-gm2c-137h-powered-by-nvidia-jetson-orin-at-vision-stuttgart-2024-302252716.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
