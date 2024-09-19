The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the all-in-one financial SuperApp NAGA, is launching the first-ever fully integrated trading app within the Telegram ecosystem, in a bold move that could redefine how retail investors engage with the financial markets. In doing so, NAGA will gain immediate access to Telegram's 950 million user base, positioning it to capitalize on a vast and untapped audience. A move that establishes NAGA as a first mover in a new space, providing significant potential for user growth and subsequent revenues.

The "NAGA Everything Trading" app is natively integrated into the Telegram ecosystem, offering the full trading features of the NAGA SuperApp whilst enabling seamless onboarding, customer KYC and deposit capabilities directly in the messenger app. This unique extension offers a frictionless trading experience to the millions of monthly active users of Telegram. Moreover, users registering via the Telegram app will also have immediate access to the mobile and web versions of the NAGA platform.

Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG highlighted the strategic significance of this launch: "Launching the first fully integrated trading app within Telegram is a transformative move for NAGA and a key milestone in our growth strategy. With nearly one billion users, Telegram offers a vast new audience and an unprecedented opportunity to connect with potential customers immediately on a previously unimaginable scale. Our goal is to democratize access to the financial markets, and this step takes us closer to realizing that vision, while also creating significant growth potential for our business."

This development positions NAGA as an innovator in the rapidly evolving fintech space, with an eye firmly on global expansion. As traditional financial institutions grapple with digital transformation, NAGA is making bold strides toward capturing a new generation of traders who prefer intuitive, on-the-go access to financial markets without the hassle of switching between apps.

About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading.

