Hoymiles says it has commissioned a microinverter factory in Monterrey, Mexico, with an initial production capacity of 500,000 units per year. From pv magazine LatAm Chinese microinverter manufacturer Hoymiles has opened its first overseas manufacturing plant in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The facility will target the North American and Latin American markets. The company has set up the factory in the Vynmsa Industrial Park, 6 km from Monterrey International Airport. It spans 6,700 square meters and is "equipped with comprehensive production resources, including warehouses dedicated to printed ...

