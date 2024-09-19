GlamLabs: GlamAI Launches Virtual Try-On for Fashion Retailers

Today, at Paris Retail Week, GlamAI is unveiling its cutting-edge digital fitting room solution for fashion eCommerce companies. This marks the first public showcase of their AI-powered Virtual Try-On technology, designed to revolutionize the online shopping experience for fashion retailers.

GlamAI' Virtual Try-On bridges the gap between online and in-store shopping by bringing the benefits and joy of real-life shopping to digital platforms. With this solution, customers can upload their photos and instantly see how they would look in different outfits, either on a retailer's website or within a mobile app. Additionally, the photo try-on feature can be accessed through a mobile camera in just one tap, providing a seamless and engaging user experience.

This technology transforms a retaretailer'siler's website into an ultra-personalized catalog, tailored exclusively for each customer. AI-generated photos or videos display the customer wearing each clothing item, creating an immersive and highly personalized shopping experience.

For retailers, the benefits are clear: fewer returns, reduced cart abandonment, increased sales, and ultimately, higher revenue.

"AI, especially generative algorithms, is rapidly transforming industries and permeating all aspects of consumers' lives. Today's internet users expect brands to provide delight and enjoyment through AI-driven experiences while spending money on goods and services. The fashion industry, built on emotions, is poised to integrate AI across all consumer interactions. Early adopters, particularly online retailers who deploy these technologies to enhance user experience, will gain a significant competitive advantage, " said Pavel Shaburov, Founder and CEO of GlamAI. "One of the key problems our solution addresses is cart abandonment. According to various sources, about 70% of online shopping carts are abandoned, resulting in $2-$4 trillion in annual losses for retailers. A significant factor contributing to this behavior is consumer uncertainty about how an item will look on them. Our virtual try-on technology helps eliminate this doubt."

GlamAI's technology is built on proprietary AI algorithms that guarantee a top-notch experience and seamless integration into a retailer's architecture. The technology is highly precise, preserving every detail when replicating styles, including brand logos, textures, and patterns, in a digital clone of the outfit.

The cloud architecture of GlamLabs ensures flawless video generation without flickering or glitches. It works seamlessly for people of all sizes, body shapes, and skin tones, making this digital fitting room a standout feature that customers will want to revisit and share.

Another advantage of the GlamAI Virtual Try-On solution is its speed. The proprietary technology (patent pending) is four times faster than comparable solutions, completing the generation process in fewer steps than most other products.

This enterprise-ready solution has been proven optimal for high-load applications, as demonstrated by the team's consumer project with 180,000 active monthly users.

About GlamAI

GlamAI is a San Francisco-based startup developing state-of-the-art solutions for digital cloning and advanced image/video transformation, creating immersive mixed-reality experiences. One of the team's flagship products is the GlamAI Virtual Try-On, a digital cloning technology for fashion brands and online retailers that brings the "try-before-you-buy" experience to the online world. With GlamAI's proprietary algorithms, consumers can become virtual models, wearing the outfits they are considering for purchase, making shopping both magical and personalized.

Xenia Shurak

press@glamlabs.com

