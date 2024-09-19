MCF Corporate Finance ("MCF") today announced its role as the exclusive financial advisor to the shareholders of SeaCross, a leading international provider of navigation software for high-speed marine operations, on its sale to Adelis Equity. This transaction marks the second investment in Adelis Equity's recently established defence technology group.

"The decision to hire MCF as financial advisors was crucial in finding the best possible partner for SeaCross and supporting the company's growth journey ahead," said Harald Nilsonne, Founder and Chairman of SeaCross. "Throughout the process, they demonstrated an exceptional understanding of our business, software, and niche within the defence technology market. MCF's strategic and steadfast advice, both before and during the process, ensured we found the right partner in Adelis."

SeaCross, renowned for its advanced high-speed marine navigation systems, is poised to enter a new phase of growth with Adelis Equity's backing. The strategic partnership will enable SeaCross to further invest in and enhance its software and cutting-edge capabilities, supporting professional high-speed vessel operators worldwide.

MCF's Advisory Role

MCF advised the shareholders of SeaCross in evaluating strategic options and ultimately securing a partnership that aligns with the company's vision and growth ambitions. This transaction reinforces MCF's strong track record in the defence and technology sectors, highlighting its expertise in advising business owners on structured sell-side transactions that deliver optimized outcomes.

About the Transaction

The acquisition of SeaCross by Adelis Equity represents the second investment in Adelis' defence technology group, which aims to support Western and democratic countries in protecting people and societies, while enabling small- to mid-sized defence companies to scale and thrive. Adelis' defence technology group focuses on building a portfolio of leading niche software and technology companies dedicated to defence and security.

About SeaCross Marine AB

Founded in Scandinavia, SeaCross has been at the forefront of high-speed marine navigation since its first product launch in 2006. The SeaCross system is known for its unique functionality, specifically designed for the most demanding environments and end users in the defence market. As a key international player in its niche, SeaCross serves a diverse customer base across the globe.

About Adelis Equity

Adelis is a growth partner for well-positioned companies in the Nordic and DACH regions. Adelis partners with management and/or owners to build businesses in growth segments and with strong market positions. Since raising its first fund in 2013, Adelis has been one of the most active investors in the Nordic middle-market, making 42 platform investments and more than 230 add-on acquisitions. Adelis manages approximately €3 billion in capital.

About MCF Corporate Finance

MCF Corporate Finance (MCF) is a leading M&A and debt advisory firm with offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg, Helsinki, London and Stockholm. Under the brand D.A. Davidson MCF International, we identify and execute transatlantic M&A transactions.

MCF has successfully structured and executed over 1,000 M&A and debt advisory transactions for multinational corporations, mid-sized companies, family offices, and private equity investors across its five core sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Industrials, Materials and Technology.

