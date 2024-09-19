Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: 874318 | ISIN: US1320111073 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
Cambrex Announces New Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Manufacturing Technology

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, has successfully developed a new liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-phase reactors. This new LPPS technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state peptide synthesis processes.

Cambrex logo

"Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in the research and development of complex synthetics, specifically to reduce the economic and environmental impacts of manufacturing peptides and oligonucleotides," said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex. "Our new LPPS technology provides a significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable solution when compared to traditional solid-phase peptide synthesis, substantially reducing solvent usage and allowing the substitution of sustainable solvents."

The LPPS technology supports peptides up to 12 residues long, while larger peptides are then assembled in liquid phase, using a convergent fragment coupling approach. Processes developed with Cambrex's LPPS technology can be scaled in the same way as traditional small molecules.

In addition to the LPPS, Cambrex also developed unique capabilities in peptide and protein crystallization, including a crystallization screening platform specifically for the discovery of crystalline forms of peptides and proteins. Crystallization can deliver improved product quality and stability and reduce the need for time-consuming preparative chromatography and lyophilization.

"With the clinical and commercial successes of peptide-based therapies, it's imperative that we provide industry-leading solutions to develop and scale peptide candidates," said Thomas Loewald, CEO at Cambrex.

Cambrex will continue to invest in R&D across complex synthetic modalities, including further technology development for peptides, as well as new research on the application of artificial intelligence for the optimization of oligonucleotide processes.

About Snapdragon Chemistry
Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon's 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2236065/4360596/Cambrex_logo.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2076582/4360601/Snapdragon_Logo.jpg

Snapdragon Chemistry Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cambrex-announces-new-liquid-phase-peptide-synthesis-manufacturing-technology-302251998.html

