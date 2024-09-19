

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 September 2024 - Dusit Central Park, a complete mixed-use development in Bangkok's Super Core CBD, the newest project among Thailand's Top 5 Tallest Buildings, has made its international showcase at the CTBUH 2024 International Conference in London - Paris. The project is developed in partnership with Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading hospitality and real estate development company and Central Pattana Public Company Limited, Thailand's largest and most sophisticated retail property developer. This iconic land is set to redefine Bangkok's landscape with its innovative design and luxurious lifestyle.



Dusit Central Park

Highlighting the project's significance at the conference, Ms. La-ead Kovavisaruch, CEO of Vimarn Suriya Company Limited, the developer of Dusit Central Park, discussed the transformation of the historic Dusit Thani Hotel, a Bangkok icon for over 50 years, into a modern urban landmark under the topic of "From Legend to Future: Transforming a Legacy into a Market-shaping Development". The new development showcases exceptional architectural with Thai essence and gracious hospitality, while embracing a forward-looking vision with new diverse elements, resulting in a never-seen-before mixed-use development that merges ingenious design, unrivalled connectivity and exceptionally rewarding lifestyle experiences together in one unique location.



"Dusit Central Park is more than just a property development. It represents a major leap in reestablishing the company's prominence in Bangkok's skyline, honoring the original Dusit Thani Bangkok, once the city's tallest building in 1970. Set to become an iconic global landmark, Dusit Central Park showcases modern architecture and Thai hospitality, drawing international attention to Bangkok's evolving cityscape.", Ms. Kovavisaruch emphasized.



The development features four elements: Dusit Thani Bangkok, Central Park Retail and Offices and Thai-branded Dusit Residences showcasing craftsmanship and quality materials. All impeccably designed homes include 5-star facilities and services provided by Dusit Thani. Residents enjoy peaceful privacy, stunning Lumpini Park views, and access to an expansive 11,200-square-meter Roof Park connecting all four buildings, creating a Bangkok oasis in the heart of the city.



Dusit Central Park, built on a 9.1-acre plot with an investment exceeding 46 billion baht, is poised to become a world-class landmark that will set a new standard for future mixed-use developments. It will attract global attention as it transforms the city's most historic area into a vibrant hub of modernity and tradition.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Dusit Central Park The Dusit Central Park project is a real estate development venture between Dusit Thani Public Company Limited and Central Pattana Public Company Limited. The project's total value is 46,000 million Baht, aimed at developing a 23-rai area located in the heart of Bangkok's central business district at the corner of Silom and Rama 4 Road, opposite Lumpini Park. The project includes hotels, residential buildings, office towers, and a shopping center. The rooftop park - a large 7-rai (11,200 sq.m.) green space - serves as a special green area for public use. Currently under construction, the project is expected to be completed and open the 1st phase for service in the 3rd quarter of 2024.



