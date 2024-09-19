Partnership will Explore Applications of Blockchain Technology as part of Significant Digital Infrastructure Projects

DFINITY Foundation, a Swiss not-for-profit organization of leading computer scientists and cryptographers, and major contributor to the Internet Computer Blockchain (ICP), and the Cambodia Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI), announce the successful signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) during Singapore Blockchain Week. The forthcoming collaboration, which will include research, training and entrepreneurial ecosystem support, aims to elevate Cambodia's standing in Southeast Asia as a pioneer in blockchain, AI, and sovereign cloud technologies.

With a focus on sovereign cloud technology, the partnership will explore practical applications for smart city infrastructure, including transparency, scalability, and security through ICP's decentralized blockchain solutions. This multifaceted collaboration effort will also offer Cambodian entities the chance to partner with global and local academic institutions to foster joint research and innovation projects, underpinned by some of the world's leading blockchain technology.

H.E. Dr. Try Sophal, Director General, General Department of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology Innovation stated, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic collaboration with the DFINITY Foundation, which represents a significant milestone in Cambodia's journey toward technological innovation. By integrating blockchain technology into our national infrastructure projects, we aim to develop secure, transparent, and scalable solutions that will not only accelerate our smart city initiatives but also strengthen the broader digital economy. This partnership will create new opportunities for research, technological innovation, and entrepreneurial growth, fostering an ecosystem where Cambodia can thrive as a regional leader in emerging technologies, particularly in blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI). Through this collaboration, we envision not only transformative technological advancements but also the cultivation of a robust digital landscape that will empower our economy and society for years to come."

Speaking on the importance of the Letter of Intent, Founder and Chief Scientist at DFINITY Dominic Williams said, "We are excited and proud to progress our partnership with the forward-thinking Government of Cambodia. The Internet Computer, and ICP technology generally, will play a key role supporting Cambodia's digital transformation. ICP platforms host web applications, information systems and AI models that are immune to cyber attack, and cannot crash, and this will assist Cambodia in its mission to develop secure smart cities, reflecting their position as regional leaders in forward thinking tech adoption."

The LOI with Cambodia, is part of DFINITY's continued efforts to support innovation and knowledge sharing with governments, agencies and organizations globally about the potential of sovereign cloud technology to ensure data sovereignty. DFINITY is also focused on engaging with entrepreneurs and tech-focused organizations in South East Asia.

About Cambodia Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation

The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology Innovation (MISTI) is a key governmental body in Cambodia, dedicated to advancing the nation's technological infrastructure and driving innovation across sectors. MISTI's mission is to position Cambodia as a regional leader in emerging technologies, including blockchain, AI, and sovereign cloud, by fostering collaboration between public institutions, private enterprises, and global partners. Through strategic initiatives and capacity-building programs, MISTI is committed to creating a sustainable ecosystem that supports technological innovation and economic development.

https://www.misti.gov.kh/en/about-ministry

About DFINITY Foundation

The DFINITY Foundation was established in Zürich, Switzerland, in 2016. Since then, it has become the largest blockchain tech employer in Switzerland and the DACH Region, with talented people from local and international organizations, such as IBM Research, Google Research, Meta, etc. The DFINITY Foundation is the creator and major contributor to the Internet Computer, a third-generation blockchain that extends the functionality of the Internet from a network that connects devices globally to a computing platform that hosts systems and services directly on the blockchain.

https://dfinity.org/

