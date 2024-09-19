The government of the Canadian province of Quebec is calling on utility Hydro-Quebec to run two solar tenders totaling 300 MW - one by the end of 2024 and another by the end of 2026. This marks the province's first call for solar development on a commercial basis. The government of the Canadian province of Quebec has mandated two solar tenders take place to procure 300 MW of solar. According to a decree published earlier this week, utility Hydro-Quebec is expected to carry out the first tender, acquiring at least 150 MW, by the end of this year. It is then expected to issue a second call for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...