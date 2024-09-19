The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 19
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 18 September 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to 18 September 2024 99.80p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 97.22p per ordinary share
19 September 2024
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
© 2024 PR Newswire