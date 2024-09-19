Headwall Partners' Eighth Anniversary

Headwall is celebrating eight years of providing investment banking services to the steel, metals, and mining industries

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent investment banking firm focused on the steel, metals, and mining industries, proudly marks its eighth anniversary. Since its founding on September 19, 2016, the firm has been a financial advisor to companies and investors in the metals and mining industries.

Peter J. Scott, Founder and Managing Partner, reflected on Headwall's journey to date, "I founded Headwall eight years ago under the thesis that there was a need for a boutique investment banking firm specifically focused on providing experienced counsel and transaction execution to management teams and investors in the metals and mining value chain. We've been in business for eight incredible years during which Headwall has advised on over $3 billion in transaction value across M&A, capital raising, and restructuring. I am appreciative of the support of Headwall's clients, and humbled that senior metals sector executives have put their faith and trust in Headwall when executing their most important strategic and financial transactions. While we are pleased with Headwall's successes, we have also invested in the future with the 2024 additions of senior professionals Aldo Mazzaferro, Bruce Hansen, and Viktor Knurov, and we look forward to many more years of service to the industry."

About Headwall Partners

Headwall Partners is a boutique investment banking firm that provides strategic advice on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity placements, restructurings, and other financial services to companies in the steel, metals, and mining industries. Headwall is led by veteran investment banker Peter J. Scott and has a team of experienced professionals with deep industry knowledge and relationships. Headwall Partners is based in Delray Beach, Florida, and serves clients globally. To learn more about Headwall Partners, please visit www.headwallpartners.com

Investment Banking Services and Securities offered through Independent Investment Bankers Corp., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA | SIPC.Headwall Partners is not affiliated with Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Contact Information

Peter J Scott

Managing Partner

peter.scott@headwallpartners.com

+1 203-605-6338

SOURCE: Headwall Partners LLC

