PureSquare: PureVPN for Teams Enhances User Experience, Making Security Simpler for Small Businesses

Businesses have moved beyond traditional office setups to embrace global collaboration, real-time accessibility, and agile operations. However, this transition has increased their vulnerability to cyber threats. Smaller companies, in particular, face significant challenges due to limited security resources. Many small businesses are at heightened risk due to remote employees neglecting essential cybersecurity practices, such as connecting through unsecured networks, which leave the company exposed to potential breaches.

To address these issues, PureVPN, a leading VPN service, has introduced business offerings to cater to the security needs of small companies. PureVPN for Teams is a centralized and cost-effective solution that ensures secure remote connectivity for small businesses having a distributed workforce. The platform now offers a streamlined onboarding process, making it easier for admins to invite team members, provision Dedicated IPs, and assign Team Servers.

"Remote work has introduced challenges such as unauthorized access, data breaches, and unsecured connections, which can significantly impact small businesses," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "PureVPN for Teams addresses these issues by providing a secure, user-friendly solution tailored for businesses such as outsourcing firms, marketing agencies, IT services, and development agencies. With features like Dedicated IPs for consistent access and Team Servers that provide a single IP for your whole team, it offers seamless protection without adding operational complexity. And this is just the beginning - we are committed to continuously enhancing security and adaptability as teams grow."

Cybersecurity Risks for Small Businesses

Unsecured Networks: Alarmingly, 68% of remote workers admit to using unsecured public WiFi for work, exposing their sensitive data to potential cyberattacks.

Targeted by Cyberattacks: Nearly 43% of all cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses, of which nearly 46% target companies with fewer than 1,000 employees.

Lack of Security Measures: Many small businesses have inadequate security measures. Research shows that nearly 32% of small companies rely solely on free solutions.

PureVPN for Teams - A Practical Solution for Small Businesses

The key offerings of PureVPN for Teams include:

Secure Remote Access: By employing AES 256-bit encryption, PureVPN for Teams ensures that internet traffic between remote devices and the business network remains secure.

Centralized Admin Dashboard: The user-friendly dashboard enables businesses to efficiently manage up to 200 members and easily provision security features.

Dedicated IP and Team Severs: It offers Dedicated IPs from 30 global locations and Team Servers that enable admins to assign a single IP address to up to 50 team members, allowing them to easily access the shared network resources.

Existing customers can easily upgrade to PureVPN for Teams through their dashboard, while new customers can explore the plan here.

About PureSquare

PureSquare is a leading cybersecurity platform prioritizing user safety and privacy for the new age. With 17 years of expertise, PureSquare offers a range of solutions to encrypt your connection, store passwords securely, prevent websites from tracking you, and reclaim your data from brokers.

