Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:ATXS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing therapies for allergic and immunologic diseases, today announced that it will present initial navenibart ALPHA-STAR data at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Amsterdam, the Netherlands on September 26, 2024.

Raffi Tachdjian, M.D., MPH, Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics in the Division of Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will present a poster titled "ALPHA-STAR, a Phase 1b/2 Clinical Trial of Single and Multiple Doses of STAR-0215 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: Initial Safety and Efficacy Outcomes." The poster will be presented in e-poster showcase six on Thursday, September 26 at 4:20pm CEST.

About Astria Therapeutics:

Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, and our mission is to bring life-changing therapies to patients and families affected by allergic and immunologic diseases. Our lead program, navenibart (STAR-0215), is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in clinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Our second program, STAR-0310, is a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist in preclinical development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. Learn more about our company on our website, www.astriatx.com, or follow us on X and Instagram @AstriaTx and on Facebook and LinkedIn.

