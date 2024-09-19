Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kinomica Limited: Advanced Method for Predicting Response to Midostaurin plus Chemotherapy in Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Greatly Outperforms Current Companion Diagnostic

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinomica Ltd., a developer of diagnostics for precision oncology, today announces significant findings have been published in eBioMedicine demonstrating its phosphoproteomic stratification method outperforms FLT3 mutational status in predicting midostaurin combined with intensive chemotherapy (MIC) response in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML).

Kinomica Ltd.Logo

The paper may be accessed via
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/ebiom/article/PIIS2352-3964(24)00352-9/fulltext

The publication details how mass spectrometry phosphoproteomics was combined with machine learning to identify biomarkers of response to MIC. When applied to two independent retrospective real-world patient test cohorts (n=20) the method predicted MIC response with 83% sensitivity, 100% specificity and HR = 0.005 [95% CI: 0-0.31], greatly outperforming the current FLT3 status-based, stratification method for MIC.

The study also identifies druggable targets in patients that would not be able to receive MIC, with implications for relapse and refractory patients.

"This work has wide-ranging implication in AML and beyond. For AML, the predictive model presented can be used to better identify patients that would benefit from MIC treatment, and could have utility for patients who are currently ineligible for MIC treatment due to lack of mutations in FLT3," said Dr Arran Dokal, the study's corresponding author and Kinomica CTO. "For precision medicine in general, this study highlights the important role that phosphoproteomics is destined to play in drug response prediction and clinical decision-making."

The work was generously supported by two Innovate UK grants.

About Kinomica

Kinomica is a developer of precision oncology diagnostics. The company has developed KScan®, a phosphoproteomic diagnostic platform to help clinicians better realize the full potential of precision medicine by predicting which of the drugs currently approved to treat a disease a particular patient will respond best to, thereby aiding clinical decision making. Learn more at www.kinomica.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422786/4921035/Kinomica_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/advanced-method-for-predicting-response-to-midostaurin-plus-chemotherapy-in-acute-myeloid-leukaemia-greatly-outperforms-current-companion-diagnostic-302253099.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.