Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, has started a strategic partnership with UK-based cybersecurity startup Advanced Cyber Defence Systems (ACDS) by providing Thoughtworks DAMO AI-powered application managed services. Thoughtworks has been engaged to assess and advise on how to best advance the digital capabilities of ACDS' product offerings, particularly in the Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Attack Surface Management (ASM) spaces, and evolve and transform its offerings to help enterprises proactively get ahead of attackers to mitigate cyber exposures.

The partnership launched in March 2024 with Thoughtworks conducting a thorough assessment of ACDS's products, its digital infrastructure and industry landscape. The evaluation led to a focus on enhancing OBSERVATORY, ACDS' ASM product, which has gained significant traction in the US market. The partnership is combining Thoughtworks' expertise in enterprise security and product design and development to help ACDS transform OBSERVATORY into an innovative and scalable solution, equipping enterprises to proactively handle the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"We're excited to work with Thoughtworks to take our ASM product to the next level and accelerate our efforts to deliver rapid innovations, quickly implementing new critical features in response to customer needs. Their expertise in evolutionary architecture and enterprise security will be invaluable and supports our intention to invest in the security of our products from the outset, committing to principles of 'secure by design' to set a new standard in terms of cybersecurity product safety and resilience. We are confident that OBSERVATORY will remain at the leading edge of attack surface management solutions," said Elliott Wilkes, Chief Technology Officer, ACDS.

ACDS aims to leverage this engagement to position itself as a leader in proactive cybersecurity, by reverse-engineering real-world security pain points and incorporating cutting-edge technologies, including threat intelligence, offensive security, and artificial intelligence (AI) to delivering a product that not only identifies and mitigates threats but also sets new standards in the industry.

"By modernizing their product architecture and focusing on continuous threat and exposure management, we aim to help ACDS unlock new opportunities in the cybersecurity market and deliver greater value to their customers," said Filip Huysecom, Communications, Media and Technology Market Director, Thoughtworks Europe. "What differentiates our partnering is our ability to move at pace with ACDS' ambitious goals, proactively identify potential improvements with AI-powered insights and share a relentless focus on ACDS' end-customer."

Supporting resources:

Read more about Thoughtworks AI-powered application managed services.

Keep up with Thoughtworks news by visiting the company's website.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

###

About ACDS

Advanced Cyber Defence Systems is a UK-based cybersecurity company founded to bring the technical capabilities of national security to the private sector. The underlying technology in each of our products is infused with the same design, engineering, and code that underpins critical security systems used across the UK government. Our team comes from some of the largest technology companies and governmental organizations, bringing a wealth of experience in delivering business security and value to customers.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919197806/en/

Contacts:

ACDS

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

Email: charley@eskenzipr.com

Tel. +44 7881 202324



Thoughtworks

Kathrin Jansing

Head of Public Relations Europe

Email: kathrin.jansing@thoughtworks.com