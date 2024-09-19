BTIG announced today that Michael Mylonas has joined the group as the Head of Consumer Investment Banking and the Head of Investment Banking Coverage in Europe. Based in London, Mr. Mylonas will be tasked with growing the firm's market presence globally and leading its Consumer banking efforts to better meet the evolving needs of BTIG's client base.

Mr. Mylonas brings more than 30 years of experience to BTIG. Most recently, he was Head of EMEA Consumer, Food and Beverage at Jefferies International Limited. Prior to that, Mr. Mylonas was a Managing Director at Nomura International plc having joined from Lehman Brothers Europe. Previously, Mr. Mylonas was a Strategic Growth Manager for Greater Europe at the Coca-Cola Company.

"Michael brings a wealth of experience to these dual roles," said Anton LeRoy, CEO of BTIG. "Adding Michael to BTIG's team underscores our commitment to expanding our global capabilities and advancing our Consumer business."

BTIG's Investment Banking team engages with clients and institutional investors on mergers and acquisitions, public offerings including IPOs and follow-on offerings, ATMs, SPACs, private placements and PIPEs, convertibles, debt and loans, buybacks, liquidity solutions, venture capital, and private equity transactions. BTIG's Investment Banking expertise spans the consumer, energy, infrastructure and transportation, financial services, healthcare, industrials, aerospace and defense, real estate, technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. Aftermarket services include trading, corporate access, as well as proprietary research and strategy products.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 700 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 20 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities. The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

