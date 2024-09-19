Neuraspace's Space Traffic Management (STM) platform provides cutting edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) features that reinforce mission safety, efficiency and longevity for Sidus Space.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the "Company" or "Sidus"), a provider of end-to-end precision Space Infrastructure solutions and Data-as-a-Service products, announced today, at the World Space Business Week (WSBW) conference in Paris, the signing of an agreement with Neuraspace. Under the agreement, Neuraspace will provide Space Traffic Management and LEOP (Launch and Early Operations) support services to Sidus Space, thereby enhancing the Company's constellation operation capabilities.

"This agreement is a strategic step as we prepare for the launch of our next LizzieSat satellite, which is manifested to launch later this year," explained Carol Craig, CEO of Sidus Space. "Precise situational awareness of our on-orbit assets is imperative to delivering solutions to our customers. We believe that the high accuracy and efficiency enabled by Neuraspace's advanced AI and ML capabilities makes them the right STM partner for Sidus."

Neuraspace will provide Sidus with high-precision tracking and real-time conjunction screening, using a global network of ground-based sensors, including optical, radar, and laser systems. Neuraspace will also deliver accurate and timely two-line element (TLE) data and deliver refined orbit determination, to ensure positive satellite identification and safety during separation.

Dr. Chiara Manfletti, CEO of Neuraspace, said, "WSBW is a tremendous platform to network and exchange ideas with industry leaders on a world stage. It was the perfect opportunity for Sidus and Neuraspace to finalize this exciting agreement. Sidus' LizzieSat constellation will benefit from the real-time collaborative exchange that Neuraspace's services enable between satellite operators, which is the foundation for a sustainable space infrastructure."

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted space and satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated solutions, including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth and a vision to enable space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, Sidus Space offers state of the art solutions spanning: Space-as-a-Service, Space-Based Data Solutions, AI/ML Products and Services, Mission Planning and Management, 3D Printing Products and Services, Satellite Manufacturing, Payload Integration, and Hardware Manufacturing for the Space and Defense Industries. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered. To learn more, visit www.sidusspace.com.

About Neuraspace

Established in 2020, Neuraspace is a European-born company that provides solutions and services to make space safe, secure, and sustainable. We offer real-time automated space traffic management, routine space mission support software, and resilient mission design, focusing on sustainability. We leverage new-age technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, to process data, automate processes, and offer valuable insights. Our SaaS platform facilitates coordination among satellite operators, while our Data as a Service product offers comprehensive space situational awareness. To know more, visit www.neuraspace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'continue,' 'could,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'target,' 'will,' 'would' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled 'Risk Factors' in Sidus Space's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919680196/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@sidusspace.com

Media Inquiries

press@sidusspace.com