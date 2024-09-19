Anzeige
Donnerstag, 19.09.2024
Gold's geheime Rallye: Dieses Minenunternehmen wird 2025 durchstarten.
WKN: A4054X | ISIN: US55317F2074 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
18.09.24
17:24 Uhr
2,690 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MGO GLOBAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MGO GLOBAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.09.2024 14:38 Uhr
51 Leser
MGO Global's CEO Invited by Argentinian Consulate in New York to Join President of the Argentine Republic to Ring Morning Bell at NYSE

MIAMI, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), today announced Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, has been invited by the Consulate General of Argentina in New York to join His Excellency Javier Milei, President of the Argentine Republic, to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, September 23, 2024.

In the U.S. to participate in the United Nations General Assembly this week, President Milei will deliver a major economic address to all invited guests in the NYSE Board Room preceding the bell ringing ceremony that will open the financial markets.

Ojeda stated, "I feel very honored to be among the other business executives who have been invited to participate in this important occasion at the NYSE. Given my Argentinian heritage and the deep economic ties and shared interests of the United States and Argentina, I'm looking forward to President Milei's address and learning more about his perspective on further strengthening the relationship between our nations."

About MGO Global Inc.
MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, customer acceptance of new products, and future measures taken by authorities in the countries wherein the Company has supply chain partners, the demand for the Company's products and the Company's customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2023 fiscal year. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:
MGO Global Inc.
Dodi Handy, Director of Communications
Telephone: 407-960-4636
Email: ir@mgoteam.com

SOURCE: MGO Global



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
