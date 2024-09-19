MGO Global's CEO Invited by Argentinian Consulate in New York to Join President of the Argentine Republic to Ring Morning Bell at NYSE

MIAMI, FL and LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, ("MGO," "MGO Global" or the "Company"), today announced Maximiliano Ojeda, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO, has been invited by the Consulate General of Argentina in New York to join His Excellency Javier Milei, President of the Argentine Republic, to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, September 23, 2024.

In the U.S. to participate in the United Nations General Assembly this week, President Milei will deliver a major economic address to all invited guests in the NYSE Board Room preceding the bell ringing ceremony that will open the financial markets.

Ojeda stated, "I feel very honored to be among the other business executives who have been invited to participate in this important occasion at the NYSE. Given my Argentinian heritage and the deep economic ties and shared interests of the United States and Argentina, I'm looking forward to President Milei's address and learning more about his perspective on further strengthening the relationship between our nations."

About MGO Global Inc.

MGO Global is actively engaged in building a portfolio of independent, digitally native, lifestyle brands, which are unique and differentiated, yet all defined by distinctive, high-quality products and a shared commitment to delivering high-touch customer experiences across its ecommerce and wholesale channels. MGO is currently comprised of two business units: Americana Liberty, which markets a growing, high-end line of thoughtfully curated home and outdoor products, including Stand Flagpoles; and MGO Digital, which leverages data analytics, advanced technology-enabled marketing and our leadership's industry relationships and expertise to identify, incubate and introduce to market new, authentic lifestyle brand concepts. For more information on MGO, please visit www.mgoglobalinc.com.

