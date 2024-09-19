Onar, Inc.: Reliant Holdings, Inc. Ushers in a New Chapter as Onar Holding Corporation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2024 / Reliant Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:RELT) today announced its pending name change to Onar Holding Corporation, categorized as Significant Changes in Executive Officers or Directors in a new 8K filing.

The shift to Onar Holding Corporation will mark an important milestone in the company's evolution as it enhances its market presence. The vote also signals a fresh start under the leadership of CEO Claude Zdanow following a reverse merger earlier this year.

The amendment to the company's articles of incorporation to change the name to "Onar Holding Corporation" was voted upon and approved via proxy prior to and during the September 13, 2024 Shareholder Meeting. As a result, the company is currently in the process of changing their name with all applicable governing bodies, such as FINRA.

The shareholder vote also approved amendments enabling written consent for company actions and granting the board authority to conduct a reverse stock split of up to 1:1000 within a 24 month period.

In a statement regarding the 8K filing released today, Claude Zdanow said, "I'm thrilled to announce that Reliant Holdings, Inc. will officially become Onar Holding Corporation. This name change reflects another important milestone in our journey and the beginning of a new chapter. With the support of our shareholders and the leadership of our talented team, I am confident that ONAR will continue to thrive and deliver value to our stakeholders."

Onar Holding Corporation celebrates this occasion as it aligns the company and hopefully soon its stock ticker with what is now the core asset of the business. ONAR looks forward to this new era as a unified brand, committed to its strategy for market success.

About ONAR

ONAR is a dynamic marketing and business solutions network, now publicly traded after its reverse merger with Reliant Holdings (OTCQB:RELT). ONAR's mission is to provide unparalleled service through an integrated, AI-driven approach, leveraging its diverse brand family's strengths. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR aims to lead the industry by example, ensuring every client relationship is deeply rooted in trust and excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on ONAR's current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. These statements are not historical facts and are inherently uncertain and outside of ONAR's control. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding ONAR's expectations regarding its ability to achieve its financial and strategic goals, including surpassing $100 million in revenue and securing a NASDAQ listing; its ability to expand its client base and market share; and its ability to develop and launch new products and services. Actual results may differ materially from ONAR's expectations and projections due to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, competition, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to manage growth, changes in laws and regulations, and other factors described in ONAR's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Wetmore

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

IR@onar.com

Contact Information

Sara Wetmore

Marketing Manager, ONAR

ir@onar.com

213-437-3081

SOURCE: Onar Holding Corporation

