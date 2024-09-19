Summerland, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2024) - Ve Oh Lay Acres has announced expansion into the educational realm with the new initiative: Club Boozy. It is an innovative online platform designed to make wine education accessible, engaging, and entertaining. Founded by wine visionaries Maddi and Laurent Violet, Club Boozy aims to transform the wine learning experience for enthusiasts across the globe.

Maddi Violet

With a rich history that spans over a century, Laurent Violet brings to Club Boozy a profound knowledge passed down through generations since 1866. His approach combines time-honored techniques with modern-day practices to provide a comprehensive understanding of winemaking. Maddi Violet, celebrated for her global winemaking experiences, infuses the platform with diverse insights and methods from around the world, making it a unique resource for wine education.

"Club Boozy is more than just an educational platform; it's a community where wine lovers, from novices to connoisseurs, can come together to learn, explore, and share their passion for wine," said Maddi Violet. Laurent added, "We aim to demystify the wine world, making it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone, regardless of their prior knowledge or experience."

Club Boozy offers a variety of resources tailored to all levels of wine enthusiasts. Members can access a wide range of learning materials, including interactive courses, expert-led seminars, and exclusive content, all designed to enhance their understanding and appreciation of wine.

About Ve Oh Lay Acres

Founded by seasoned winemakers Maddison and Laurent Violet, Ve Oh Lay Acres is an award-winning honey winery and farm. Known for its dedication to quality and sustainability, Ve Oh Lay Roastery is aiming to bring back mead with a new touch. Being voted the Best Winery in Summerland by Canadian Business Review, Ve Oh Lay Acres has also won the Canadian Choice Award in 2024. Ve Oh Lay's several beverages have won gold, double gold, and bronze medals at Canadian and international competitions, testifying to the unique approach of its founders.

