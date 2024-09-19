Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it is the first insurance technology company to sponsor the global Dive In Festival taking place September 23 26, 2024. In its 10th year, the Dive In Festival is the preeminent diversity and inclusion event in the insurance industry. More than 130 hybrid events will take place across a record breaking 48 countries, allowing participants worldwide to engage in real time. The 2024 theme, 'A Sustainable Future: The Next 10 Years,' focuses on cultivating inclusive cultures that drive innovation and address global challenges, particularly within the insurance industry.

Guidewire representatives will be participating in the following events:

Diverse Perspectives on Mental Health in the Workplace

Generation Flex: Adapting Work for All Ages

Neurodiversity in the Workplace: Where is It Going?

Three Phases of a Woman's Career

"The insurance industry proudly serves many different populations around the world, and it's very important to have a varied group of individuals doing that work," said Guidewire Chief Customer Officer Christina Colby. "Diversity of thought is crucial to address challenges with the most creative solutions to collectively benefit society. The Dive In Festival is about expanding perspectives and welcoming new talent and viewpoints into the industry, and Guidewire is honored to be a part of this prestigious event that aligns so closely with our values."

To view the Dive In Festival agenda and register for events, please visit the Dive In Festival website.

